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Joe Allen in new article BEYOND THE GREAT RESET – 10 Official Documents On Human-Machine Hybrids exposes how governments, military and influencers conceive of driving towards Humanity 2.0, competition with the CCP in this regard and how all is going to happen. War Room, Jan. 10th, 2022.