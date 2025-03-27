Please support our Sponsors!

A Cancer-Free World

With John Richardson, Jr., Founder of Operation World Without Cancer and Richardson Nutritional Center

Before former President Reagan signed the death warrant for vaccine victims (with the evil 1986 law immunizing pHARMa from vaccine injury liability), he cured his own colon cancer overseas using natural treatments that were being suppressed in America.

John Richardson, Jr.’s father, Dr. John Richardson, Sr., MD, wrote a book about curing cancer via Vitamin B17, called “Laetrile Case Histories: The Richardson Cancer Center Experience”. The FDA recommends against it, for causing cyanide poisoning. John’s never seen that complication, and millions take his advice to eat Apricot seeds to prevent, mitigate and control cancer.

Back to vaccines, in an interview with John on the Stew Peters show, the host mentioned a 2019 report on an FDA study admitting that all the pre-Covid vaccines already threatened cancer, which has exploded post CV jabs.

There’s never been a more important time to learn cancer treatments for the growing population disinterested in dangerous, inefficacious, chemo, radiation and surgery. Building on the classic work by G. Edward Griffin, “World Without Cancer: The Story of Vitamin B17”, we want an end to the arrests, FDA raids, and lawsuits by their own licensing boards - of self-thinking doctors. Their crime? Actually, healing people.

What other treatments prevent, mitigate or reverse cancer and other diseases? There are quite a few.

What other treatments prevent, mitigate or reverse cancer and other diseases? There are quite a few.