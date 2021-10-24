Trump: "A Week That Will Change History"- At The Precipice The Storm Has Arrived!Psalms 37:29“The Righteous Shall Inherit The Earth And Dwell In It Forever”Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Sat. 23 Oct. 2021Compiled Sat. 23 Oct. 2021 12:01 am EDT by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”GREEN LIGHTThe QUANTUM Computer has been activated.Nothing Can Stop What’s Coming…Q17 Digital Warriors“My fellow Americans, our movement is far from over. In fact, our fight has only just begun.” …President TrumpWith Durham coming, Q proofs lining up & the Three Gorges Dam Break (which included destruction of the CCP Headquarters), the Deep State was in a full-blown panic mode.The Truth Shall Set You FreeGet ReadySoonTrust the Plan…QAt The Precipice – Mark Taylor_______________________________Judy Note: On Fri. evening 22 Oct. President Trump was scheduled to board Air Force One for places unknown in preparation for the Global Currency Reset of 209 nations.Shortly a defining Event was expected to go down, while Ten Days of Darkness was pending where the largest Global Military Operation in humanity’s history would be activated: thousands of global and political elites would be served criminal indictments, most of which contained charges of pedophilia and child trafficking.One Event was collapse of the Three Gorges Dam on Wed. 20 Oct. There were 40,000 houses destroyed; 5 million people displaced, 700,000 acres of crops destroyed, and 600,000 Chinese people in immediate need of care, with a $5.7 billion dollar loss to the Chinese Communist Party. The human, physical and economic disaster had yet to make headlines in the Mainstream Media, though the floods and expected typhoon heading toward the US certainly would.What would never make headlines was the destruction of the CCPs