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WANT TO KNOW IF YOUR DOCTOR IS BEING PAID OFF? LOOK UP THE SUNSHINE ACT...
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280 views • December 18, 2021
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Chaka channel
Link to the sunshine act here: https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/search
and a pdf about it here:
https://www2.aoao.org/members/....news/2013fall/Sunshi
Chaka channel
Link to the sunshine act here: https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/search
and a pdf about it here:
https://www2.aoao.org/members/....news/2013fall/Sunshi
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