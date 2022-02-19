Miles Guo Filed Bankruptcy Under U.S. Law, Open the Next Chapter of Taking Down the CCP

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Under the abusive lawsuits manipulated by CCP, Miles Guo, the founder of the NFSC, was fined by a U.S. court for the record-breaking US $134 million. On February 15th, Miles posted a video on GETTR, solemnly stating that he would sign a personal bankruptcy petition.