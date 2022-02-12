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Kari Lake hands him his deep state head!
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90 views • February 12, 2022
When all you have is a booming voice and no substance. Ad hominem attacks fall short as Kari Lake stands her ground.. an obvious attempt to smear falls far short of the intended mark.. All hat and no cattle.. yet another deep state sheepdog bites the dust.
We need 50 governors just like her!
We need 50 governors just like her!
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