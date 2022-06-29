Dear President Trump, If You Can’t Confirm Today On Truth Social Maybe Just Toss Us A Nice Big, Blatant Air-Q Tonight At The Rally #AirQ

Dear President Trump,





If you can’t confirm today on Truth Social, maybe just toss us a nice big, blatant Air-Q tonight at the rally.





By the way, it's NOT hopium to be positive. Patriots have a plan, but it involves us. Get involved.





#TrustThePlan #WeAreThePlan #Q #DigitalSoldiers





Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing

Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander

Visit me on Gab: @Dv8