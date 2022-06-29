Dear President Trump, If You Can’t Confirm Today On Truth Social Maybe Just Toss Us A Nice Big, Blatant Air-Q Tonight At The Rally #AirQ

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Dear President Trump,
If you can’t confirm today on Truth Social, maybe just toss us a nice big, blatant Air-Q tonight at the rally.
By the way, it's NOT hopium to be positive. Patriots have a plan, but it involves us. Get involved.
#TrustThePlan #WeAreThePlan #Q #DigitalSoldiers
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8