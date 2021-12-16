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This is CNN: Is CNN Full of Pedophiles?
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81 views • December 16, 2021
Is CNN full of sexual deviants, perverts, and pedophiles? Find out in this video.
Sources Cited:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10310983/CNN-fired-pedophile-New-Day-producer-alleged-sex-crimes-underage-girls.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/cnn-staffer-charged-sexual-abuse-young-girls-worked-chris-cuomo-new-day/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/cnns-chris-cuomo-accused-sexually-harassing-female-producer-work-party-front-husband-co-workers/
https://nypost.com/2021/11/08/accuser-details-sex-assault-allegations-against-cnns-don-lemon/
https://meaww.com/don-lemon-accuser-dustin-hice-calls-cnn-perverts-predator-protecting-machine-reactions
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/breaking-one-difficult-stories-ever-tell-project-veritas-whistleblower-exposes-another-cnn-producers-involvement-underage-girls/
https://news.wttw.com/2016/08/19/jane-goodall-human-population-growth-biggest-threat-chimpanzees
https://digitalcommons.law.villanova.edu/elj/vol11/iss1/4/
Disclaimer: All images, sounds, videos, and information used are strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, news, and review.
Sources Cited:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10310983/CNN-fired-pedophile-New-Day-producer-alleged-sex-crimes-underage-girls.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/cnn-staffer-charged-sexual-abuse-young-girls-worked-chris-cuomo-new-day/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/cnns-chris-cuomo-accused-sexually-harassing-female-producer-work-party-front-husband-co-workers/
https://nypost.com/2021/11/08/accuser-details-sex-assault-allegations-against-cnns-don-lemon/
https://meaww.com/don-lemon-accuser-dustin-hice-calls-cnn-perverts-predator-protecting-machine-reactions
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/breaking-one-difficult-stories-ever-tell-project-veritas-whistleblower-exposes-another-cnn-producers-involvement-underage-girls/
https://news.wttw.com/2016/08/19/jane-goodall-human-population-growth-biggest-threat-chimpanzees
https://digitalcommons.law.villanova.edu/elj/vol11/iss1/4/
Disclaimer: All images, sounds, videos, and information used are strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, news, and review.
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