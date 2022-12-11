SAVE BABY WILL

This story and this video by Greg Reese is severely traumatizing but this story must be told.

We must SaveBabyWill!!!

***

TRANSCRIPT

Four-month-old Will has a rare heart disease. His parents, Samantha and Cole lost custody of him, because they were not willing to accept blood from vaccinated donors, with the spike protein.

They found their own donors, which is allowed but they were denied and they provided evidence that the experimental spike protein stays in the blood of the vaccinated for at least 14 days.

An experimental spike protein, which is killing people and causing heart problems primarily with young males, just like Will.

But it was ignored.

The New Zealand government locked the three of them under police guard in a hospital room.

At around 11PM last night, masked police came into the room and took Will away.

The New Zealand government has now kidnapped this young child and plan to immediately operate on him, specifically using the tainted blood of the vaccinated. Blood that we know will most likely have the spike protein that has been killing people. People much older and healthier than four-month-old Will, who needs our help.

Save Will. Visit SaveBabyWill.com