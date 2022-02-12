© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE SCAM OF P$YCHIATRY - NO REAL DISEASE AND NO REAL CURE. BIG PHARMA MAKES BILLIONS WHILE HARMING.
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • February 12, 2022
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
It pretty much bullshit just like Covid. Same players, billions earned, people die. In addition the courts and the state love to use this as a weapon against people. For example in so called "Family Court" where children are taken from one parent or both, one subjective scam test can be used to forever take a child away from a loving parent. I have personally witnessed this countless times. It is about power, punishment, control and money. More videos you may like:
The Story of Your Enslavement - seems quite fitting for these times we are in...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vrn6m617Au9F/
It pretty much bullshit just like Covid. Same players, billions earned, people die. In addition the courts and the state love to use this as a weapon against people. For example in so called "Family Court" where children are taken from one parent or both, one subjective scam test can be used to forever take a child away from a loving parent. I have personally witnessed this countless times. It is about power, punishment, control and money. More videos you may like:
The Story of Your Enslavement - seems quite fitting for these times we are in...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vrn6m617Au9F/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.