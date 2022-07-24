Tucker trolling: Biden Getting COVID Means No More Sniffing Little Girls

#TuckerTrolling - Tucker has gotten more edgy in recent weeks... are they loosening the shackles at fox? 😎

Tucker Carlson: Biden Getting COVID Means No More Sniffing Little Girls



“We do know he’s going to lose his sense of smell, maybe forever. What does that mean? No more sniffing little girls. If you’re Joe Biden, and your main source of pleasure at this late stage in your life is sniffing the hair of unsuspecting, defenseless little girls, and then you can’t even smell it. Imagine that. Let’s say you’re riding your bike and you see a little girl, and you think I’d love to sniff her hair. Oh, man, no sense of smell.”

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