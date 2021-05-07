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Censorship And The Evil of A One Sided Story
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180 views • May 07, 2021
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Msingi Afrika TV
A society that is healthy and mature is made up of individuals who are healthy and mature. Such a society cannot exist if half the time the citizens are treated like imbeciles who haven't got an iota of sense in them. That kind of treatment can only be self-fulfilling because the people are never trained to handle sensitive matters with the gravity they deserve. Censorship, one-sided stories and partial narratives only serve to erode societies and deprive them of the ability to grow and to be mature.
#Censorship #Evil #Onesidedstory
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Msingi Afrika TV
A society that is healthy and mature is made up of individuals who are healthy and mature. Such a society cannot exist if half the time the citizens are treated like imbeciles who haven't got an iota of sense in them. That kind of treatment can only be self-fulfilling because the people are never trained to handle sensitive matters with the gravity they deserve. Censorship, one-sided stories and partial narratives only serve to erode societies and deprive them of the ability to grow and to be mature.
#Censorship #Evil #Onesidedstory
Support Msingi Afrika Magazine by purchasing our inspiring and fun merchandise via Teespring at this link:
https://teespring.com/stores/rudo-the...
To preview and buy the online version of the book A People Called Afrika: Rebuilding the Afrika of Our Dreams visit:
https://fliphtml5.com/bookcase/vjyzc
You can also support us through a donation via PayPal:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s...
To join The Afrikan Online Trade Route visit:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/41098...
Follow us on social media:
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/msingiafrika...
Twitter:https://twitter.com/MsingiAfrikaMag/
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/msingiafrik...
To contact us via WhatsApp, please use +254738489470
or email us at [email protected]
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