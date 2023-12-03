Create New Account
Dr. Patrick Moore - Carbon and Climate Catastrophe?
TowardsTheLight
Published a day ago

Dr. Patrick Moore-- Co-Founder and former President of Greenpeace, Director of the CO2 Coalition, Senior Fellow of The Heartland Institute, and author of "Fake Invisible Catastrophes and THreats of Doom"


The Dinner Keynote Address at The Steamboat Institute Energy and Climate Summit, The Nexus of U.S. Energy Policy, Climate Science, Freedom and Prosperity by Dr. Patrick Moore on March 12, 2022 at the Steamboat Grand in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.


Source:

https://youtu.be/lX1z_6pvM-Q?si=tBz6bQ-uy3xoIZbC

