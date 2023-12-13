Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SUITON no JUTSU (water techniques)
channel image
Ninja Kids Dojo TV
1 Subscribers
5 views
Published 20 hours ago

Swimming - practicing swimming - there was never a Ninja who was unable to swim - Ninja had to be able to move around the water almost like a fish - also be able to master the use of "mizu tsutsu" - water tube - make no sound while swimming - a Ninja who couldn't swim was useless - Ninja practiced swimming diligently.


Keywords
japanninjahomeschool

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket