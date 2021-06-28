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Mystery Report for 2021 Newsletter 04 for Gary: June 27, 2021
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382 views • June 28, 2021
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This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
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Satan's Rebellion along with the Living Souls (gods) in the Infinite Realm
Written by Gary and Terral
June 27, 2021
Hi Gary:
Thank you for writing. I feel your enthusiasm for knowing the truth of God's Word and feel your pain when standing in the dark and reaching for the Light. At some point, I would like to have a Bible Study with you, David (my friend here: known him almost 10 years), and others, so you can ask your questions and receive answers in real time.
On Fri, Feb 12, 2021, at 2:51 PM, Gary wrote:
Terral,
In my effort to understand more about Satan's rebellion against the Almighty God in the Infinite Realm and the Living Souls (gods) who joined Satan in the Infinite Realm Rebellion. I found only one reference to an actual number of possible beings in the Book of Revelation 12:4.......
Rev 12:4 (KJV) And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman, which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.
Now, If I understand your teaching correctly, "What happens here on earth has already happened in the Infinite Realm."
Yes. To be clear: What happens on earth (third time) has happened in heaven (second time) and in God's Infinite Realm (first time), which is the only realm that is real. Also, much of 'the truth' you seek is taught only in the Bible types with knowledge and wisdom coming from "Christ in you" (Col. 1:27) the new inner man that is renewed day by day (2Cor. 4:16). Many of these things are learned from your new inner man teaching you from the inside (within your soul) "and" (the important part), as you are working to help others. There is only so much that God reveals through our personal study and prayer, until we reach a plateau and things stay much the same. God then sends us others in need of assistance in seeing the simple things, so He can take us to the next and higher level as we are helping others.
Gary: Therefore am I correct in the following:
1. The "third part of the stars of heaven" refers to the living souls (gods) in the Infinite Realm?. …
Links:
https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2021/02/28/how-old-was-adam-man-when-he-was-created-by-god/#more-14812
--
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ecc+1%3A9-11&;version=NASB
--
https://www.christianforums.com/threads/terrals-mystery-diagrams.7497198/
--
https://www.usmessageboard.com/threads/the-big-bang-theory-of-creation-is-a-myth.71071/
==
Read the full report by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter-Tutor Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Black Star YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Full Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/terral03
More Info: https://www.terral03.com/
Get additional information at [email protected]
==
This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
--
Satan's Rebellion along with the Living Souls (gods) in the Infinite Realm
Written by Gary and Terral
June 27, 2021
Hi Gary:
Thank you for writing. I feel your enthusiasm for knowing the truth of God's Word and feel your pain when standing in the dark and reaching for the Light. At some point, I would like to have a Bible Study with you, David (my friend here: known him almost 10 years), and others, so you can ask your questions and receive answers in real time.
On Fri, Feb 12, 2021, at 2:51 PM, Gary wrote:
Terral,
In my effort to understand more about Satan's rebellion against the Almighty God in the Infinite Realm and the Living Souls (gods) who joined Satan in the Infinite Realm Rebellion. I found only one reference to an actual number of possible beings in the Book of Revelation 12:4.......
Rev 12:4 (KJV) And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman, which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.
Now, If I understand your teaching correctly, "What happens here on earth has already happened in the Infinite Realm."
Yes. To be clear: What happens on earth (third time) has happened in heaven (second time) and in God's Infinite Realm (first time), which is the only realm that is real. Also, much of 'the truth' you seek is taught only in the Bible types with knowledge and wisdom coming from "Christ in you" (Col. 1:27) the new inner man that is renewed day by day (2Cor. 4:16). Many of these things are learned from your new inner man teaching you from the inside (within your soul) "and" (the important part), as you are working to help others. There is only so much that God reveals through our personal study and prayer, until we reach a plateau and things stay much the same. God then sends us others in need of assistance in seeing the simple things, so He can take us to the next and higher level as we are helping others.
Gary: Therefore am I correct in the following:
1. The "third part of the stars of heaven" refers to the living souls (gods) in the Infinite Realm?. …
Links:
https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2021/02/28/how-old-was-adam-man-when-he-was-created-by-god/#more-14812
--
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ecc+1%3A9-11&;version=NASB
--
https://www.christianforums.com/threads/terrals-mystery-diagrams.7497198/
--
https://www.usmessageboard.com/threads/the-big-bang-theory-of-creation-is-a-myth.71071/
==
Read the full report by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter-Tutor Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Black Star YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Full Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/terral03
More Info: https://www.terral03.com/
Get additional information at [email protected]
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