Bolton On The Attack - 'Tell All' Book...Or Pack Of Lies?

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President Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton's "tell all" book is to be released today over strong objections - and threats of prosecution - from the president. The picture Bolton paints of Trump in leaked excerpts is unflattering in the extreme - to the point of appearing almost petty. Was Bolton Trump's biggest mistake? Also in today's Liberty Report, why the CIA missed the Vault7 hack and...villain of the week! Be sure to subscribe to this channel for all the news you need to cut through mainstream media lies!