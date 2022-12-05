Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Awake O' Sleeper 11-30-22 @ 12:45am, 5:24am & 6:40am (Uploaded 12/5/22)
103 views
channel image
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published Yesterday |

A dream from my lovely Jesus in which he is passionately appealing to those of his who are still sleeping and in dirty garments.

James 4:7-8

7 Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.

8 Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

For Prayer email:

[email protected]

Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK

Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Main YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

2nd New backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Keywords
jesusbridesleeper

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket