"No one sails from the Strait of Hormuz to anywhere in the world without the permission of the United States Navy. The blockade is tightening by the hour." - Pete Kegsbreath

On another clip, he also said:

"The one institution that should win the Nobel Peace Prize every single year is the United States military." - Pete Kegsbreath

Bold claim from a minister of war whose country’s forces killed more than 3,400 people in just two months of Operation Epic Fury in Iran. Fury in Iran.

Adding: CENTCOM:

For the first time in decades, three aircraft carriers are operating in the Middle East at the same time. Accompanied by their carrier air wings, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) include over 200 aircraft and 15,000 Sailors and Marines.

Adding:

In the USA, federal executions will be resumed and the firing squad will be introduced as a method of carrying out sentences, the country's Justice Department announced.

Adding:

A major fire engulfs a hotel in the center of Tel Aviv.