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80 Year Old Brain Defeated Covid - While consuming Green Meadow Whey
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33 views • February 18, 2021
Studies and evidence suggest that the naturally occurring peptide lactoferrin is a potent anti-viral. Green Meadow Whey is the only whey protein powder that has been processed in a manner that protects and preserves the correct geometric shape needed to be effective in the human body.
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