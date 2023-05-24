Create New Account
HOW DRAG QUEENS CAN PROVE TO THE WORLD THAT THEY ARE NOT PEDOPHILES
KevinJJohnston
Published 17 hours ago
Drag queens all over the world are telling people that they are not grooming kids. I of course don't believe them and here is exactly what they need to do to prove to the rest of us that they are not child groomers and not pedophiles. Watch the video and tell me if you agree or disagree.

pedophilia drag queen story time calgary pride night

