인생에서 할 수있는 가장 위험한 일은. The Most Dangerous Thing You can do in Life.

JESUS said 'Come to Me, Not your Bible for Eternal Life'.예수께서는 '영생을위한 성경이 아니라 내게 오십시오'라고 말씀하셨습니다. The complete translation in English is below: John 5:39-40 Today in the text you read and read the Bible to have eternal life, but in verse 40, it states that you do not “come to me” [Jesus says]. “Come to me”, such a wonderful word. The pulpit is not the place to spread knowledge, it's the place to impart the knowledge of God's love, the death and love of the cross. There must be hardships in your life. Lord, give me more suffering, to refine and purify me worthy enough to dwell with you. Give me more suffering Lord. God's rain on those who suffer for Him is where the wheat is growing and being stored. Jesus Christ is a mystery. Knowing Jesus is not a Discipline. It's not a Philosophy. It's not a Theology. You can’t learn to know Him. These methods won’t lead you to Jesus Christ. You’ve got to know Him intimately. How do you know Him? You need to meet with Him, hug Him, cry before Him, cry out, repent, not point to anything. You're a fake pastor if you've gathered 5,000 people and all you do is teach the Bible. However, if you have God’s power [deliverance, healing, supernatural power etc] and teach the Bible, you don't have to listen to me, you go on your way and continue your good work for the Lord. But if you are without power and all you do is teach the Bible, I command you in the name of Jesus Christ to get off the pulpit. No! I'm talking now to the Christians in church. [Testimony] After serving my congregation lunch we gathered around the table. I felt the presence of somebody looking at me from the side next to the big pillar and when I turned to see who it was, it was Jesus. He was standing and looking at me. I hung my head and cried — a natural state of automatic repentance. I filled my rice bowl with tears. After some time, I looked up at the table of food and it was alive. The rice grits were alive and moving, all the food was moving about like insects. This led me to an even deeper state of repentance. This type of cry that comes from deep within our soul — the cry that is spiritually connected to Jesus is not crying as we know it. You can read the Bible and you can know the Bible well but do you know Jesus Christ? You can attend Theology Seminary to the highest level and read the Bible your entire life but in the end this does not mean you know God nor does it mean you have a mandate from God. Your mandate must be commissioned by God Himself. He must do it! Your ordination after serving a Theology Seminary does not count for having a mandate commissioned by God to call yourself a Pastor and shepherd God’s people. With deeper weeping and repentance I began to cry Oh! This is the love of Jesus! Reading the Bible doesn’t even mean you can understand it! We need to be filled with the Holy Spirit to understand the Bible, many Pastors are wrong in their teachings. We need to be filled with the Holy Spirit. For those who are teaching the Bible, do you even know how to teach the Bible? It is not about learning and teaching Theology, Philosophy, and the teachings of your own mind and of this world. Jesus Christ must have a meeting with you. If God is in your heart, how can no power come to you? Those who tell falsehood know that the King of kings and the Lord of lords is coming to search your heart. Pastors, repent and come down from the pulpit. Pastors who don’t pray are not Pastors, only theological and doctrinal. We see amazing transformation and miracles when we kneel before Jesus in prayer and repentance. We also need to be in a position of servitude, lower your position and be humble. In this way you will encounter the amazing depth of our Lord. With His anointing, you can impart the sacrificial love of Christ, praying in tongues, casting out demons and healing the sick and the oppressed. Pray all you Pastors, Elders and Saints, Pray!! Those who do not pray are fake christians!! It means nothing to proudly show off your chapter and verse memory of scriptures in the Bible — this is the story of fakers. Let us pray that we have a true relationship with Jesus first and then join with Him like an arrowhead and He will reveal the Bible. Hallelujah!! Amen!!



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About My Ministry

Paul Hwang 목사는 30 년 동안 주님을 섬겼으며 하나님의 말씀을 전하라는 사명을 받았습니다. 2 x 40 일의 금식을 포함하여 약 365 일의 물만 금식 한 후, 그는 하나님으로부터 초자연적 인 힘을 받아 권력 메시지를 전하고 병자와 병자를 고치며 악귀를 쫓아 내고 억압당하는 자들을 풀어주었습니다. 자신의 삶을 전 시간 배관공으로 평생 열심히 일하면서 얻은 돈으로 이웃을 돕는 데 헌신했습니다. 그의 아내 Renata Hwang은 예배에서 함께 음악을 연주하며 함께 봉사합니다.