🇷🇺🇺🇦 Russian fighters once again successfully captured Ukrainian servicemen in Mariupol.

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“From this moment on, you are prisoners of war of the combined forces of Russia and the DPR. You are required to fulfill all requirements!”
Recall that earlier, 267 Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including officers, surrendered personally and directly to the soldiers of the Special Forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR.
Mirrored @Intel Slava Z