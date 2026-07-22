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Patriot Confederation - Shawn Faber Interview (July 21, 2026)
Patriot Confederation
Patriot Confederation
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Every patriot has an obligation to question authority. Those who are honest are not concerned with your watchful vigilance and those with integrity are not concerned with your discernment. Every American is obligated to voice their concerns and stand up for their freedoms and liberties. Ladies and gentlemen, we are the men in the arena, we are the Patriot Confederation!


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libertynew hampshirethe bearded patriotspatriot confederationthe patriots prayer networknew hampshire liberty alliance
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