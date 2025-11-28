© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Galloway Speaks Out On Being Forced Into Exile After Criticizing Ukraine War
* He has been elected to parliament seven times.
* On many issues, he is one of the most conservative politicians in the U.K.
* When he criticized the war, he was detained by British police and his property was confiscated.
* He is now in exile.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 28 November 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-george-galloway