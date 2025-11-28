Free Speech

George Galloway Speaks Out On Being Forced Into Exile After Criticizing Ukraine War

* He has been elected to parliament seven times.

* On many issues, he is one of the most conservative politicians in the U.K.

* When he criticized the war, he was detained by British police and his property was confiscated.

* He is now in exile.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 28 November 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-george-galloway

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1994466319161254290