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COVID Hospitalization Rate, Not Necessarily From COVID
WalkInVerse
WalkInVerse
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346 views • February 10, 2022
According to a recent study on widespread vaccination, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States may have included patients with mild or incidental diagnoses that are unrelated to the coronavirus.

The study, posted on Research Square, pointed out that in the early days of the pandemic, COVID-19 cases were strongly correlated with hospitalizations, and both were reflective of the disease burden and community risk.

But since widespread vaccine availability, these metrics have become increasingly uncoupled, as reflected by the falling proportion of admissions with moderate-to-severe COVID-19. The uncoupling is more pronounced in fully vaccinated individuals, who continue to be strongly protected against severe disease.

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