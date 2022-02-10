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COVID Hospitalization Rate, Not Necessarily From COVID
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346 views • February 10, 2022
According to a recent study on widespread vaccination, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States may have included patients with mild or incidental diagnoses that are unrelated to the coronavirus.
The study, posted on Research Square, pointed out that in the early days of the pandemic, COVID-19 cases were strongly correlated with hospitalizations, and both were reflective of the disease burden and community risk.
But since widespread vaccine availability, these metrics have become increasingly uncoupled, as reflected by the falling proportion of admissions with moderate-to-severe COVID-19. The uncoupling is more pronounced in fully vaccinated individuals, who continue to be strongly protected against severe disease.
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The study, posted on Research Square, pointed out that in the early days of the pandemic, COVID-19 cases were strongly correlated with hospitalizations, and both were reflective of the disease burden and community risk.
But since widespread vaccine availability, these metrics have become increasingly uncoupled, as reflected by the falling proportion of admissions with moderate-to-severe COVID-19. The uncoupling is more pronounced in fully vaccinated individuals, who continue to be strongly protected against severe disease.
description from https://t.me/naomirwolf
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. Walk In Verse does not own the rights to this video.
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
WIV Membership. Support independent journalism where I bring you the facts without bias. (Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Flote >> https://flote.app/user/walkinverse
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Hive
>> https://peakd.com/@walkinverse
>> https://ecency.com/@walkinverse
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