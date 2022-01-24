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What's Your Bodies Mac Address After The Vaxxine?
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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217 views • January 24, 2022
Is Nanobot Technology or Artificial Intelligence Viable Inside the Human Body?
Programmable magnetic nanobots injected into the vascular and interstitial fluids of the human body can walk around and go to any organ, gland or tissue!

The Pfizer patent application approved, August 31st, 2021 is the very first patent that shows up in a list of over 18500 for the purpose of remote contact tracing of all vaccinated humans worldwide who will be or are now connected to the "internet of things" by a quantum link of pulsating microwave frequencies of 2.4 gHz or higher from cell towers and satellites directly to the graphene oxide held in the fatty tissues of all persons inoculated.[63][64][65][66] [67][82]

Wireless Connections from Cell Towers or Satellites to YOU![73][74][82]

Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines. Dr Robert O Young. https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines

DR. YOUNG REVEALS GRAPHENE, ALUMINIUM, LNP CAPSIDS, PARASITE IN 4 VACCINES. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/

The Epidemic Curves of the Most Vaccinated Countries. https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/world-health-organization-who-publishes-epidemic-curves-of-the-most-vaccinated-countries

Sweden Is Following the Biological Science NOT the Political Science. https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/sweden-is-following-the-biological-science-not-the-political-science

Surviving the Plague of Corruption. https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/surviving-the-plague-of-corruption

The Havana Cuba Syndrome Caused by Directed Pulsating EMF Microwaves. https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-havana-syndrome-pulsating-microwaves

CDC NOW Admits NO 'Gold Standard' for the Isolation for ANY Virus!. https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/cdc-now-admits-no-gold-standard-for-the-isolation-for-any-virus?postId=60c4dbc74f7fc9002ba2507e

Why Viruses Do Not Exist! https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/why-viruses-do-not-exist

Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!. https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK

The Vaccine's Lipid Nanoparticles with Graphene Plus Radiation is the Bioweapon--No COVID Virus Exists! https://www.brighteon.com/250210af-c8a3-47a1-8922-c960342fe2fb

YOUR Body YOUR Life YOUR Choice: https://rumble.com/vn4n6i-your-body-your-life-your-choice.html
Keywords
artificial intelligenceinternet of thingsnanobot technologygraphene hydroxideremote contact tracingquantum oxidebilogical sciencehavana cuba syndrome
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