Singapore Covid 19 Vaccine, Mask, Test Mandate, Laws, Timeline, History 2021 to 2022

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TraceTogether, Contact Tracing, No jab no travel/no job/no entry, SafeEntry, Restrictions.
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726083114/https://www.mom.gov.sg/covid-19/advisory-on-covid-19-vaccination-in-employment-settings
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726083337/https://www.gov.sg/article/workplace-vaccination-measures-from-1-january-2022
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726083429/https://sso.agc.gov.sg/Act/COVID19TMA2020
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726083838/https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/unvaccinated-return-workplaces-pet-art-tests-pre-event-removed-january-2402046
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726085658/https://www.todayonline.com/singapore/8-10-workers-employers-singapore-say-covid-19-vaccination-should-be-mandatory-workplaces
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726083838/https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/unvaccinated-return-workplaces-pet-art-tests-pre-event-removed-january-2402046
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726090359/https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/covid-19-vaccine-unvaccinated-public-civil-servants-unpaid-leave-psd-2285751
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726090602/https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/politics/parliament-law-allowing-covid-19-control-measures-extended-to-2023
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726090913/https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/now-is-not-the-time-to-gamble-and-remove-covid-19-vaccination-differentiation-measures-ong-ye-kung
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726091143/https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/spore-preparing-for-omicron-wave-will-expand-vaccination-differentiated-rules-to
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726091420/https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/vaccination-differentiated-measures-kick-in-at-hotels-institutes-of-higher-learning-and-indoor-sports-facilities.
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726091722/https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/consumer/smooth-entry-to-malls-on-first-day-of-mandatory-vaccination-status-checks
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726091958/https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/8-eateries-ordered-to-close-59-people-fined-for-flouting-covid-19-rules
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726092250/https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/why-it-makes-sense-to-sharpen-differentiation-based-on-covid-19-vaccination-status
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726092335/https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/up-to-5-fully-vaccinated-people-can-dine-out-from-nov-22-social-gathering-size-also
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726092543/https://www.straitstimes.com/opinion/forum/forum-some-teens-are-unvaccinated-not-by-choice
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726092716/https://www.moh.gov.sg/covid-19/vaccination/child
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726092809/https://news.yahoo.com/some-2000-severe-adverse-reaction-pfizer-moderna-vaccine-moh-155029894.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726093239/https://sg.news.yahoo.com/10-children-aged-5-to-11-serious-covid-vaccine-side-effects-hsa-062601075.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726093444/https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/ten-cases-of-children-with-serious-side-effects-after-covid-19-jab-hsa
https://web.archive.org/web/20220726093730/https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/gp-accused-of-faking-vaccine-records-and-injecting-patients-with-saline-suspended
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19, TEMPORARY, MEASURES, ACT, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, Singapore, laws, vaccine,
Pfizer, moderna, Sinovac, Sinopharm, mandate, discrimination, unvaccinated,
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