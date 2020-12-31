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RICK FRIEDRICH - How to Develop Free Energy: Plasma Column Dipole System (MIRROR)
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73 views • December 31, 2020
This is a comprehensive walk-through of the Don Smith Resonance Plasma Column Dipole System where I highlight things people overlook or get wrong. This can get very dangerous so that is why we provided a small Resonance Induction Coupler Kit to experiment with. I try to make this as easy to understand as possible. This should help people to see how different systems are actually similar or the same. This will help people to do the same things in different ways. The focus is also on the various methods for amplifying outputs.
Rick's YouTube Channel is HERE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu1hNQsr9YnkIjFkMAc3Npw
Rick's YouTube Channel is HERE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu1hNQsr9YnkIjFkMAc3Npw
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