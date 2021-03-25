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Mass Shootings And False Flags For Confiscation!
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53 views • March 25, 2021
A video from the grocery store in Boulder is now out and it raises more than a few questions. As we know the government will do anything to take our rights and freedoms away and this appears to be yet another one of those times. All governments commit murder on a mass scale when the society is disarmed it is just a matter of time.
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https://thewashingtonstandard.com/is-this-live-video-at-the-scene-in-boulder-evidence-of-a-false-flag/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicksibilla/2021/03/23/biden-administration-urges-supreme-court-to-let-cops-enter-homes-and-seize-guns-without-a-warrant/
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.brighteon.com/66525cc8-a448-4da2-9c77-2cf5e6fc9ac9
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/is-this-live-video-at-the-scene-in-boulder-evidence-of-a-false-flag/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicksibilla/2021/03/23/biden-administration-urges-supreme-court-to-let-cops-enter-homes-and-seize-guns-without-a-warrant/
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