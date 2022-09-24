Create New Account
Benji Bliss Activation Set Live @ Change Your Life Event - Space Station Weaverville/Mars Hill, NC
Cultivated Change
Published 2 months ago |
There are people that are capable of channeling the divine and making you forget that time exists. Benji Bliss is one of those gifted individuals. He presented this beautiful set in between some powerful wisdom by the other guest speakers presented by Living Water WNC, Ashley DeMarco, and myself that made the room connect as a single unit. In his words, resonance allows us to re-connect with some of those foundational aspects of what it means to be a human - Primordial sounds that bypass all logic, thought, and activate deeper, softer, ancient, powerful parts of us that allow us to break down the barriers of our daily individuality and separateness and interconnect, if just for 30 minutes. It was an honor to be apart of this and our microphone gear was not up to the task of capturing the full immersive experience that actually made me cry. Benji is a powerful creator, curator, visioneer, and messenger. He is an intimate part of the new Space Station venue that is creating a vortex of human experience just north of Asheville, NC in beautiful Weaverville on sacred land, blessed with living water. You can find all of Benji's work https://solo.to/benjibliss Instagram: @benjibliss222 Learn more about the Space Station and follow for future events https://linqapp.com/SpaceStation Instagram: @spacestation.life #benjibliss #spacestation #activation

Keywords
meditationmusicartvisionrelax528hz

