DOLTON MAYOR TIFFANY HENYARD VETOES RESOLUTION CALLING FOR SPENDING INVESTIGATION 🌆 #NEWJACKEDCITY

DOLTON, Ill. — Embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is pushing back against calls for an investigation into her spending of village funds.





At a village board meeting Monday night, she vetoed a resolution passed by village trustees to investigate her.





Last month, members of the board of trustees passed a resolution that requires her to turn over the village’s financial records and calls for an FBI investigation.





“To my staff, I apologize for all the mess that the board of trustees have created,” Henyard said at Monday night’s meeting.





The mayor admits to a $2 million deficit, but trustees say it’s millions more. They vow to override her veto at next month’s village meeting.





“This is just a process to drag it along, but everybody sees what’s going on,” Trustee Kiana Belcher said.





The village, under Henyard’s leadership, is cracking down on access, pushing media at Monday’s meeting to the very back of the room, almost out of sight of public comment from residents, but their voices were loud and clear.





“You lied to us as residents. You do not, you do not stand for me. And I want you to step down as mayor today and save our village from this deficit you have caused,” Dolton resident Vivian Allen said.





“The mayor can blame everybody for what’s going on, but she has to look at herself. Nobody told her to go on TV and lie like that,” former trustee Edward Steave said.





Henyard placed the blame elsewhere.





“It is a boys club and unfortunately they don’t want us leading like we’re doing now. I have two big powerful seats, and everybody thought they were going to be able to tell me what to do. They thought they were going to start this little smear campaign, and we weren’t going to fight back. I’m going to always fight for what’s right, and I always stay the course. And I will be victorious when all the dust clears,” Henyard said.





Trustee Belcher said trustees do have the votes to override the mayor’s veto, but they can’t vote on that override until the next village meeting in April.





