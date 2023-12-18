Create New Account
YOUR ENEMY IS *NOT* RUSSIAN -- TODD CALLENDER
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 20 hours ago

The UN-World Economic Forum puppet banned Edison bulbs so all you can get now is the LED bulbs which radiate you all day long, meanwhile the puppet's wife is busy desecrating Christmas in the people's house. Attorney Todd Callender joins me for this important update.

emfbitcoinradiationsgt reportnwonew world ordercryptoinjectionsenslavementemrcarbon creditsvaxxthe enemy withincbdcled light bulbsglobalist crime syndicateyour enemy is not russianpatenting people

