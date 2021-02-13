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20 Year Old Migrants Get Jab In 4* Plaza Hotels, We Pay, This Is More Insanity
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40 views • February 13, 2021
https://youtu.be/nMlzyah6AC4
We are expected to quarantine at our own expense for two weeks in three star hotels if we return from a country that is deemed on the red list. A cost to us of approx £1,700 when illegal migrants are put up, some in five star hotels across the country, free of charge and provided with food vouchers and pocket money plus given a mobile phone and tariff. THIS IS NOT ABOUT THE VIRUS.
Where do I even start?... Support Alex @ PayPal.me/FreeSpeechUK
We are expected to quarantine at our own expense for two weeks in three star hotels if we return from a country that is deemed on the red list. A cost to us of approx £1,700 when illegal migrants are put up, some in five star hotels across the country, free of charge and provided with food vouchers and pocket money plus given a mobile phone and tariff. THIS IS NOT ABOUT THE VIRUS.
Where do I even start?... Support Alex @ PayPal.me/FreeSpeechUK
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