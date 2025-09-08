Epstein ‘Birthday Book’ Letter from Trump: House Oversight Committee receives Epstein estate documents - news report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
House Oversight Committee receives Epstein estate documents, ‘birthday book’ - ABC news report
BREAKING!!! Trump’s Epstein Birthday Letter Surfaces signed Donald (alleged, and Trump denies, lol)
Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have handed over a professionally bound “birthday book” from Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003 to Congress and it includes a letter signed by Donald Trump, contradicting Trump’s repeated denials of its existence.
The Letter: “Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret.”
Signed “Donald” below the waist in a style mimicking pubic hair
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said:
“President Trump called the Epstein investigation a hoax and claimed that his birthday note didn’t exist. Now we know he was lying.”