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Time the LEFT Take the RED PILL
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50 views • June 27, 2020
The growing list of what is considered racist makes it clear that White people are not a privileged class. They experience the worst racism of all. Don't miss Lana's latest video.
The growing fact that the left is more seeded in hate and racism. Towards the very thing they say there against. They true Hypocrisy
The growing fact that the left is more seeded in hate and racism. Towards the very thing they say there against. They true Hypocrisy
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