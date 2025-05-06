We have to grow baby grow!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



We have to teach you a different language because you've been lied to about what is food! Somehow we thought we got arrogant. We genetically modified our food, and in that 2014 Trends of Parasitology paper, oh, Trends in Parasitology, why is it talking about zoonosis? Zoo transmitting animal parts, mRNA, DNA, and protein into humans, because first we had to destroy the soil and the plants, and how can we make it look like glyphosate?

How can all roads lead to NF-kappaB in such a way that we never turn on the flame, and what do we do about it now? Well, yes, exactly where you're going. We've got to grow, baby grow!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/28/2025

2014 Trends in Parasitology edition: https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/trends-in-parasitology/vol/30/issue/4