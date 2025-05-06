BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We have to grow baby grow!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
333 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 6 days ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

We have to teach you a different language because you've been lied to about what is food! Somehow we thought we got arrogant. We genetically modified our food, and in that 2014 Trends of Parasitology paper, oh, Trends in Parasitology, why is it talking about zoonosis? Zoo transmitting animal parts, mRNA, DNA, and protein into humans, because first we had to destroy the soil and the plants, and how can we make it look like glyphosate?

How can all roads lead to NF-kappaB in such a way that we never turn on the flame, and what do we do about it now? Well, yes, exactly where you're going. We've got to grow, baby grow!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/28/2025

2014 Trends in Parasitology edition: https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/trends-in-parasitology/vol/30/issue/4

Keywords
healthnewsfoodtruthgrowingsoilmikovitsdocofdetox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy