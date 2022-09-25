NWO: the Vatican, Islam, one world religion & the mark of the beast

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Astana, Kazakhstan is an example of a new world order city that advocates a one world religion.



The Vatican is pushing for one world religion that will see the enforcement of SUNday observance. They are using their creation, Islam, to usher in this one world religion. The Vatican is focused on sun worship, rather than the worship of the Son (Son of God, Jesus Christ or Yeshua). They advocate the “venerable day of the sun” or Sunday as their day of rest and worship.



The Vatican beast says the following about its MARK:



“Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] the church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact.” — Catholic Record of London, Ontario, September 1, 1923.



With our minds we make decisions and with our hands we work. You accept with your mind the mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican) by not working (with your hands) on the first day of the week.



If you reject the mark (Sunday) of the Vatican beast, when it will be enforced by law, and put first God's commanded 7th day Sabbath, you will be denied the ability to buy or sell. That's why it is important to move out of the cities and to the countryside to grow and live on your own crops.



If you accept the mark of the beast, then you will put the papal sabbath - Sunday - above the God's 7th day Sabbath commandment which identifies Him as the Creator. Those who accept Sunday rather than the commanded 7th day Sabbath of God will pay a miserable price for disobeying an offended God. The seven plagues of the Most High will soon fall upon those who will take the mark of the beast (Sunday rest and worship) -- rather than observing the commandments of the Most High including the 7th day Sabbath commandment (Exodus 20:8-11) - and their fate will be an unpleasant one, as mentioned in Revelation 14:9-10.



Sunday observance cannot be found in the Bible. Christ or His apostles never ordained or commanded a change in the day of rest from the 7th day of the week to the 1st.



The Catholic church has even admitted this fact through the following statement:



"From beginning to end of Scripture, there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week [Saturday] to the first [Sunday]." Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August, 1900.



