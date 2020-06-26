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3 Chicago Police officers were jumped and dragged through the street.
American Police News
American Police News
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255 views • June 26, 2020
3 Chicago Police officers were jumped and dragged through the street.

This is not Iraq.

This is not Iran.

This has happened in America folks.

We need to start interceding for this nation like never before. This is no longer a time where we can sit back and do nothing people of God. Clearly this country needs a true move of God and His Holy Spirit. How much more will it take?

It’s time to get on our knees to pray and fast!

As we move ahead....will we pretend it’s still business as usual? Will we still hold back in sharing the full word of God? Will we not even fight to freely gather in person? Will we leave out the need for repentance?

—Or—

Will will share the truth? Will we call this nation back to God? Will we share about the need to repent? Will we share about the Hope of Glory and the good news?

This should be a wake up call to every American!

This is a battle between light and darkness!

Pray for all first responders who are fighting on the front lines to keep law and order in this nation!

This is a demonic assault against us all!
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