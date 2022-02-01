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FR-EN : Nano tech and graphene oxide in covid vaccines confirmed by New Zealand specialists
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170 views • February 01, 2022
Francais:
De la nanotechnologie non déclarée dans les vaccins Pfizer ? Des scientifiques néo-zélandais l'ont également trouvé...
Dr Matt Shelton & l’avocate Sue Grey à l’extérieur du Parlement à Wellington (Nouvelle-Zélande)
Publié le 29 jan 2022
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English:
New Zealand health specialists and scientists confirm findings of nano tech graphene oxide in some of the vaccine lots
Published on 29th jan 2022
De la nanotechnologie non déclarée dans les vaccins Pfizer ? Des scientifiques néo-zélandais l'ont également trouvé...
Dr Matt Shelton & l’avocate Sue Grey à l’extérieur du Parlement à Wellington (Nouvelle-Zélande)
Publié le 29 jan 2022
---
English:
New Zealand health specialists and scientists confirm findings of nano tech graphene oxide in some of the vaccine lots
Published on 29th jan 2022
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