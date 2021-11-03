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How To Tell Whether Someone Is From God OR From the Devil? - Short Video
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151 views • November 03, 2021
Have you ever wondered how to discern who are genuine followers of God and who are just faking it? This short video will give you a sure fire way to know.
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings":
https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings":
https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
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