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Suiko Enbu - Fuuinsaiki (1996, Saturn)
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35 views • December 09, 2021
Suiko Enbu - Fuuinsaiki (水滸演舞 - 風雲再起 "The Water Margin Dance Performance - Comeback of the Elements" ; "Water Margin is the name of a 14th century Chinese novel) is a one-on-one fighting game developed and published by Data East. It is in updated and extended version of Suiko Enbu. The original Suiko Enbu was first released in the arcades as Suiko Enbu - Outlaws of the Lost Dynasty and was later ported to the Saturn and the Playstation. The Saturn version of Suiko Enbu was also released in North America under the title Dark Legend. Suiko Enbu - Fuuinsaiki, however, came out for Saturn only, and only in Japan.
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