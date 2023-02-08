https://gettr.com/post/p27jbvk75e3
2023.02.06 The CCP spy balloon is easy to produce, cost-effective to counter American’s missiles, and can gather more intelligence than many military attaches could do all combined. It can be deployed to spread virus and for bio-chemical weapon use on the Americans, which exposes the CCP as a threat to the US and mankind, greatly benefiting the New Federal State of China.
中共发的这个气球简单,便宜.可以消耗光美国导弹,收集的情报是多少武官做不到的,也可以在美国人的头上放病毒和生化武器,让所有人知道了共产党是美国和全人类的威胁!对新中国联邦是大利好！
