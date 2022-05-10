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Is the War in Ukraine Already Over? | Making Sense of the Madness
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202 views • May 10, 2022
Sean Morgan talks with Chris Paul about the END of the conflict in Ukraine? Is the warfare in Ukraine actually over? What is actually happening in Ukraine?
To see this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness, with full analysis from Chris Paul, as well as on the ground analysis from America First Candidate for the Illinois Attorney General, Dave Shestokas go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-494/
Visit americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
To see this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness, with full analysis from Chris Paul, as well as on the ground analysis from America First Candidate for the Illinois Attorney General, Dave Shestokas go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-494/
Visit americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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