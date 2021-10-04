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Winter will be more severe: Farmer's Almanac
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3436 views • October 04, 2021
Perry Stone just released this video covering some interesting Biblical insights that relate to current events.
Winter is coming, and the winter season looks like it will continue to be increasingly severe each year.
Are you prepared for extreme weather? It's time to install solar on your home, with a battery backup. It's time to prepare.
www.powur.com/michael.miller
336. 777. 6002
Call me if you want to have electricity in your house during natural disasters and worst-case scenarios. Help support my channel by doing business with my solar company.
Winter is coming, and the winter season looks like it will continue to be increasingly severe each year.
Are you prepared for extreme weather? It's time to install solar on your home, with a battery backup. It's time to prepare.
www.powur.com/michael.miller
336. 777. 6002
Call me if you want to have electricity in your house during natural disasters and worst-case scenarios. Help support my channel by doing business with my solar company.
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