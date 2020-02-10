How to Zero at 25 Yards - Burris FastFire on SU16c

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Eberlestock Mini-Me Backpack
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Hunter Specialties Camo Paint
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Burris FastFire III
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BNKR Kings Fly elbow pads
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Kel-Tec SU16 rifles
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