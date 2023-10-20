Ben Bergquam | Traitor Adam Schiff refused to answer if he denounces Hamas.

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Ran into traitor Adam Schiff in the halls of Congress today and had a very simple question for him. Not surprising he can’t even answer this one, but his reason is the most pathetic!
Remember, this is the same guy who pushed the “Russia collusion lie and coup against President Trump and supports the invasion on our southern border. How has America fallen so far that a guy like this represent our country?
