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Frances Toews about military satanic ritual abuse, MK ultra, 2016
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119 views • November 08, 2020
Frances Toews is a stunning survivor of military SRA. Her testimony is extremely important, as well she is the only one (as far as I know) who speaks about satanic number code branding: Satanic numbers are branded into the auric field, and once activated, can cause illnesses, etc. - not only in this life-time but in many lifetimes.
Source: Mirrored from: "From Illusion to reality" - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpusTkawpluKka29jMD0IBQ with following credentials:
"Frances Toews is a Researcher from Canada and a Survivor of severe Satanic Ritual Abuse of the ancient, military, and high-tech varieties. Frances speaks about her research and about healing methods.
From Illusion To Reality: [email protected]"
Source: Mirrored from: "From Illusion to reality" - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpusTkawpluKka29jMD0IBQ with following credentials:
"Frances Toews is a Researcher from Canada and a Survivor of severe Satanic Ritual Abuse of the ancient, military, and high-tech varieties. Frances speaks about her research and about healing methods.
From Illusion To Reality: [email protected]"
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