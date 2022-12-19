CIA & JFK: Follow-Up Questions

In this episode, I ask follow-up questions re: Tucker Carlson’s monologue on the CIA’s involvement in JFK’s assassination.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 December 2022 (Episode 1917)
https://rumble.com/v21fafm-a-national-security-nightmare-is-happening-ep.-1917-the-dan-bongino-show.html
Tucker: Bombshell From Insider About CIA Involvement In JFK Assassination; RFK Jr. Calls It Coup D'Etat
