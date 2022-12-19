Create New Account
CIA & JFK: Follow-Up Questions
In this episode, I ask follow-up questions re: Tucker Carlson’s monologue on the CIA’s involvement in JFK’s assassination.

The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 19 December 2022 (Episode 1917)

https://rumble.com/v21fafm-a-national-security-nightmare-is-happening-ep.-1917-the-dan-bongino-show.html


Tucker: Bombshell From Insider About CIA Involvement In JFK Assassination; RFK Jr. Calls It Coup D'Etat

false flagobstructiondeep statemind controltucker carlsondan bonginoconspiracy theoryshadow governmentcover upinfiltrationjfk assassinationmkultracliff simscomplicityjack rubyjohn f kennedylee harvey oswaldcentral intelligence agencylouis jolyon westcoup detatnick arama

