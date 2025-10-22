© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liga MX Apertura 2025: América vs Puebla Dramatic 2-1 Comeback Victory
Watch the thrilling highlights of the América vs Puebla match from Liga MX Apertura 2025. Ramón Juárez scores a last-minute winner as América overturns the deficit for a 2-1 win.
#LigaMX #AmericaVsPuebla #Apertura2025 #SoccerHighlights #MexicanFootball #ClubAmerica #PueblaFC #FootballComeback #RamónJuárez #SoccerGoals