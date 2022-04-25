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INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST GEORGE WEBB MAKES BOMBSHELL DISCOVERIES ON THE GROUND IN UKRAINE
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133 views • April 25, 2022
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We are relatively new here (2021) so we appreciate your support.
George Webb is a bestselling author and renown investigative journalist from the united States of America. Right now he is our eyes and ears on the ground in Ukraine and the regions in conflict. Expect the truth and some eye-popping facts. Webb has written seven books and dozens of booklets on National Security with over twenty Amazon bestsellers.
Webb created 4,000 on-site video reports for his 105,000 subscribers until his YouTube channel was deleted.
SUBSCRIBE to his newsletter: https://substack.com/profile/60060898-george-webb
To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com.
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Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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We are not or never will be on Facebook or Twitter (but maybe if Musk frees speech). We continue to add free speech apps.
FOOTNOTE: We are young on social media as we have been working on lawful actions in the material world. Now we add information and God to our battles.
We are relatively new here (2021) so we appreciate your support.
George Webb is a bestselling author and renown investigative journalist from the united States of America. Right now he is our eyes and ears on the ground in Ukraine and the regions in conflict. Expect the truth and some eye-popping facts. Webb has written seven books and dozens of booklets on National Security with over twenty Amazon bestsellers.
Webb created 4,000 on-site video reports for his 105,000 subscribers until his YouTube channel was deleted.
SUBSCRIBE to his newsletter: https://substack.com/profile/60060898-george-webb
To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com.
Yes, you can join and participate.
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
FIND US ON:
Gab.com : Mags@PFJC
Bitchute.com : @PeopleForJusticeCanada
107Daily.com : @MaggieAtPeopleForJustice
Odysee.com : @JusticeTV NEW!
Gettr.com : MaggieAtPeopleForJusticeCanada @Mags7 NEW!
Rumble.com : @JusticeTVCanada NEW!
Brighteon.com : @JusticeTV
We are not or never will be on Facebook or Twitter (but maybe if Musk frees speech). We continue to add free speech apps.
FOOTNOTE: We are young on social media as we have been working on lawful actions in the material world. Now we add information and God to our battles.
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